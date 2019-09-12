‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: JWoww Prepares To Introduce Her New BF, Zack, To The Roommates

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Sept. 12 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ JWoww gets anxious over introducing her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, to some of her roommates.

The crew is headed to Las Vegas on the Sept. 12 episode of Jersey Shore, and JWoww is bringing a special guest — her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello! This will be the first time Zack is meeting the roommates, and naturally, JWoww has some anxiety about what will happen. “I feel just overly emotional,” she says in an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode. “Now that I’m saying it out loud I’m like…oh my God. S*** just got real.”

She explains that she will have to head to Vegas a day later than her friends,Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick, since she’ll be with her kids when they depart. However, Zack (aka “24”), will be arriving even one day after that. Jenni FaceTimes her man to give him an update on what to expect. Regarding Deena, JWoww warns, “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster when she drinks. And it’s her first time away from [her baby], so expect tears.” Luckily, Zack already seems to be aware of what’s coming. “Well, you’re all roller coasters when you drink, so…” he responds.

In a confessional, JWoww admits taht she’s “extremely nervous” about what will happen in Vegas. “There’s no way to prepare someone,” she admits. “Sometimes….we can be a lot. So, it’s fine. No big deal!”

JWoww split from her husband, Roger Mathews, who she has two kids with, in Sept. 2018. By the end of the year, the two were embroiled in some very public drama over their relationship. However, JWoww didn’t waste much time moving on, and by April, she went public with her relationship with Zack. Tune into Jersey Shore at 8:00 p.m. on MTV to see what happens next!