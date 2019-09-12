The September Democratic Debate: When To Watch, How & What To Expect

Ten Democrats are taking the stage once more on September 12 for their third 2020 presidential debate. Find out when and where to tune in, who qualified, and everything else you should know before watching.

The Democratic presidential candidates are back for the third round of debates on Thursday, September 12, after taking a month off to campaign. With stricter terms to qualify for this debate than the previous two, it’s now finally down to 10 candidates to face off against each other on one night, rather than 20 across two nights. The September debate, held at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, will air from 8:00pm ET to 11:00pm ET on ABC, ABC News, and Univision, and will also stream live on the networks’ online platforms for free. As with the first two Democratic debates, the candidates will receive questions from a panel of moderators. This time, they’re ABC News anchors George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, and Linsey Davis, as well as Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

Now that they’re not being divided randomly into two debates, the top-polling candidates finally have the chance to all interact on the same night. As it stands, former Vice President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner in the Democratic race. He will be standing between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, his top challengers, onstage. Warren and Sanders have economic plans opposite Biden’s, which could mean an intense spat during the debate. Sanders and Warren are expected to “team up” against Biden. Here’s the candidates who will participate in the September 12 debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

California Senator Kamala Harris

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

There are still 10 other candidates running for president who did not qualify for the September debate. They were required by the Democratic National Committee to get two percent in at least four approved polls and have 130,000 unique voters to qualify:

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Montana Governor Steve Bullock

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam (who strangely hasn’t campaigned at all)

Former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Author Marianne Williamson

Several candidates have dropped out of the race recently, including Kirsten Gillibrand, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Eric Swalwell, and Seth Moulton.