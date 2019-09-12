‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Reveals She’d Return If & Only If [SPOILER] Gets Fired

Farrah Abraham is ‘in talks’ with MTV to return to ‘Teen Mom’ after she was fired in 2017 — but first, someone’s gotta go!

Could Farrah Abraham, 28, return to the show that made her famous? The former Teen Mom star is reportedly in talks to appear on the reality series — but she’s got one rule: co-star Cheyenne Floyd has to be fired! As viewers may recall, Farrah herself was let go from the show in 2017 after pursuing roles in the adult film world and treating producers poorly.

“No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real, that is a joke,” Farrah said on Radar Online’s Teen Mom Time podcast Thursday, September 12. Cheyenne, 26, joined in the series’ seventh season, joining original cast members Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell. The series focuses on Cheyenne’s life with her 2-year-old daughter Ryder. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies,” Farrah continued. “I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.” Farrah — who is mom to 10-year-old Sophia, was an original cast member of the show, along with Amber, Maci and Catelynn, after first appearing on 16 & Pregnant.

Specifically, the 28-year-old seems to take an issue with the fact Cheyenne was a fan of Teen Mom and has appeared on other reality shows. “Cheyenne and her boyfriend are super fans of Teen Mom. You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic,” she ranted. “You can’t get someone from The Challenge show where they purposely hook up for the sake of ratings, which happens non-stop…you’re duping what Teen Mom is about now. You make Teen Mom out to be a lie.”

Farrah — who recently showed off her butt injections — also implied that the drama with producers is water under the bridge. “I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” she revealed, also confirming she doesn’t agree with some of their casting decisions. “It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me. Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me,” also adding that the person who oversees casting “needs to be trained again.”

The potential return comes as a surprise, after Farrah publicly stated she needed to “distance” herself from the controversial series. “I [needed] to make the best choice as a mom and woman. I did the right thing,” she continued. “Sometimes you leave places in a dark place. Now people had air to breathe and see that things fail when you don’t have the right people in place.”