Farrah Abraham Mistakenly Refers To 9/11 As ‘7-Eleven’ & Fans Roast Her For It

Farrah Abraham was one number off while recalling the shorthand name for the September 11 attacks. Regardless, the MTV star did pay tribute to the lives lost by visiting the Freedom Tower with her daughter, Sophia, in a new video.

One is the name for the deadliest terrorist attack in American history, the other for the country’s most popular gas station convenience store. Farrah Abraham, 28, got the two names mixed up while filming a YouTube video about her and daughter Sophia’s trip to the One World Trade Center, shared on the 18th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center’s twin towers — Sept. 11 (9/11). Unfortunately for Farrah, the faux pas happened right at the beginning of her vlog. “Since it’s going to be September 11th, in honor of the Freedom Towers and the observatory deck and everything — 7-Eleven,” Farrah began. After the video was uploaded to Instagram, fans caught the mistake right away. They also took issue with Farrah’s other choice of words!

“If you want to ‘enjoy the experience’ of 7-11 you are in the wrong place 🤦🏻‍♀️,” one fan commented, while another follower wrote, “We’re not talking about a gas station we’re talking about one of the biggest dates in history 9/11 not 7/11🤦🏼‍♀️🙄.” An especially angry fan wrote, “Glad to see you are ‘enjoying’ the “7/11” memorial. Take this post down. It’s so inappropriate and insensitive!!!” A fourth fan accused Farrah of masterminding the blunder, writing, “Farrah for sure said 7/11 just so she gets attention , so people will talk about her , which is so sad.”

Farrah was in fifth grade when members of Al Qaeda hijacked the planes that hit the twin towers, in addition to two others that crashed into the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Now Sophia, 10, is in fifth grade too, which is why Farrah made the trip to the One World Trade Center. “I remember being in fifth grade when the September 11th attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it,” Farrah explained in the caption of her controversial Instagram post. The trip to NYC comes after Farrah and Sophia took a mom-daughter vacation to Venice, where Farrah attended the International Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29. The duo followed that with a trip to France as summer wraps up.

At least Sophia wasn’t the first to call 9/11 by the wrong name — the president himself made the same mistake. And he wasn’t filming a YouTube video! Instead, Donald Trump was speaking to a stadium packed full of people while campaigning to be the 45th president of the United States. “I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down on 7-Eleven, down at the World Trade Center, right after it came down,” Trump said at the rally. Yikes.