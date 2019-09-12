Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball in NYC on Sept. 12, was nothing short of perfect as A-list celebs hit the red carpet in stunning looks!

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball is always the best event at New York Fashion Week and just two days after her star-studded Savage X Fenty fashion show, RiRi, 31, hosted another fabulous event. The 5th Annual event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on September 12, with Seth Meyers as the host, and performances by DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams. Plus, this year, the Diamond Ball honored American civil rights activist, Shaun King, and Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, who were also in attendance.

The carpet was jam-packed with gorgeous looks, considering the event was black-tie, and we are obsessed with Rihanna’s stunning ensemble. The singer opted to wear this fashion-forward black gown which only Rihanna could pull off. With long sleeves and a turtleneck top, the fabric hugged her body then went outward into a mermaid shape thanks to white panels at the hemline. Her outfit on the carpet was totally different from her look at the Savage X Fenty show, where she wore a sparkly turquoise Alexandre Vauthier asymmetrical turtleneck dress from the Fall 2019 Couture collection, with massive Noudar diamond hoop earrings, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses, tons of diamond rings, and stunning blue floral lace-up heels.

Cardi B, 26, turned heads in a stunning pink gown. The skirt featured three billowing layers of ruched fabric with a matching strapless top. Normani, 23, has been killing it on red carpets throughout NYFW and tonight was no exception. The “Motivation” singer rocked a lilac mini-gown that featured one long sleeve on her right arm while sleeveless on her left. The frock featured a mini-skirt in front to show off her toned legs with a back panel to include a long train. Her dress was plunging as she showed off plenty of cleavage in the ensemble.

Men crushed the red carpet as rapper G-Eazy, 30, wore an all-white tux as he was accompanied by his new model girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum, 21, who stunned in a sheer glittery gown with a bra and underwear underneath. A$AP Rocky, 30, went chic in a black jacket with shorts instead of tuxedo pants while 21 Savage, 26, rocked a black suit that featured silver designed on his jacket.

There were so many gorgeous looks on the red carpet at the event, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!