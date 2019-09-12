Gigi & Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Models Rocking Their Off-Duty Style In Sexy Outfits 

With NYFW sadly coming to an end, some of our favorite models proved they’re fashionistas both on & off the runway & everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner rocked stylish looks while they were off-duty!

There’s nothing more exciting than seeing the models strut down the catwalk during New York Fashion Week in all of the new collections, but some of our favorite models took the runway to the streets when they slayed their off-duty style in fabulous outfits. Gigi Hadid, 24, looked gorgeous both on and off the runway at NYFW this Spring/Summer 2020 season. While she walked in the Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Savage X Fenty, Tom Ford, and Ralph Lauren shows, it was her casual outfits between shows that were amazing. Gigi arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 10, for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, when she opted to wear a long-sleeve sheer button-down blouse tucked into a pair of high-waisted, baggy tan khakis. She accessorized her look with a pair of white sneakers, Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaires Sunglasses, Established Diamond Pave Gold Nail Earrings, Anita Ko Diamond Huggies Earrings with Pear Drops, and her favorite gold Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace. While this look was simple and classic, Gigi switched up her style on Sept. 7, when she wore a bold patterned look. She threw on a pair of black and orange flared Aries Lily Tie Dye Jeans with a sheer orange Aries Leopard Print Mesh Top and a bright orange Aries Tie-Dye Sweater draped over her shoulders. She accessorized with Helena Bordon Nolita Sunglasses, a Dior purse, Amina Muaddi Holli Iridescent Slingback Pumps, an Eli Halili Icon Pendant Necklace, and her Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace.

Gigi’s younger sis, Bella, 22, has also been rocking a slew of amazing street style looks when she’s not on the runway. The supermodel looked fabulous on Sept. 7, when she was in between shows wearing a tan leather ensemble featuring a Helmut Lang Femme Trucker Jacket in Natural paired with the matching Helmut Lang Femme Leather Pants, and an Eli Halili Moonstone Ring. She kept her jacket wide open, showing off her insanely toned abs and tiny waist, wearing a tiny little sheer red bralette. Bella has been loving vintage-inspired outfits this NYFW and another fab look from her was on Sept. 5. She rocked high-waisted brown khaki wide-leg pants with a black leather belt around her tiny waist and styled the pants with a skintight Renaissance painting patterned vintage AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset. The corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist and showed off her abs, while the low-cut scoop neckline showed off major cleavage. She topped her look off with leather booties, a few layered necklaces including the Missoma Axiom Chain, a Vagabond purse, and an Established Trio Ring with Diamonds.

Kendall Jenner, 23, has been slaying her outfits as well and one of our favorites was her sheer long-sleeve black Ports 1961 Spring 2019 mini dress which she styled with a pair of black leather knee-high boots, Alain Mikli Armitage Sunglasses, and a Staud Moon Bag Saddle Lizard-Embossed bag, on Sept. 10. When she wasn’t wearing dresses, she was rocking funky pants all week. On Sept. 5, she threw on an oversized white Each Other x Amanda Wall Tokyo T-Shirt with a colorful graphic image on the front. She styled the oversized tee with a pair of loose, wide-leg black leather trousers, and black square toe booties. Meanwhile, later that night, she stepped out for dinner at Nobu when she threw on a pair of skintight gray snakeskin leather Stand Studio Rina Pants with a tight sheer T-shirt that had a Renaissance painting plastered on it. Kendall accessorized the quirky look with gray Yeezy PVC Wedge Thong Sandals, which have become the hottest shoe trend this season, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a BY FAR AW19 Uma Crushed Velvet Bag.

From Kendall to Gigi & Bella, Hailey Baldwin, and more, the models have been proving their style isn’t just on the runway. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best model-off-duty looks from fashion week.