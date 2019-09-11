New hot couple alert? Scheana Shay told HollywoodLife she ‘wasn’t looking for anything serious’ only two weeks before going on a Disneyland date with DeMario Jackson!

Now this is a reality TV crossover we didn’t see coming! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, 34, and former Bachelor In Paradise star DeMario Jackson, 32, were spotted on a date at Disneyland on Tuesday, September 10 as reported by TMZ. The duo certainly seemed romantically involved, packing on the PDA and canoodling throughout the afternoon, as Mario protectively put his arms around Scheana several times throughout the afternoon.

The couple were all smiles at the happiest place on earth, as they strolled around the park with a backpack and sipping on diet coke. Scheana and DeMario appeared to be having a blast as they threw their hands up on the Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land. They also strapped in on for a thrilling ride on newly re-opened The Incredicoaster and the kid-friendly Goofy’s Sky School.

Scheana was Disney-ready as she rocked a pair of Princess Jasmine themed Minnie Mouse ears, a midriff baring black crop top and fitted black yoga pants. DeMario sported a Toronto Raptors jersey — showing some love to the NBA Championship winners — along with black Adidas track pants and a baseball hat. It’s unclear how the duo met, but they both hail from California, live in Los Angeles and have appeared on reality shows. Scheana, of course, is a regular cast member on Vanderpump Rules and DeMario appeared on Bachelor In Paradise in 2017. DeMario’s appearance was particularly memorable, as there were reports he had behaved inappropriately after hooking up with Corinne Olympios and asked to leave the show. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing and Corinne said she was “mentally checked out” during the hookup. DeMario seems to be a fan of Disneyland dates, as he was spotted at the park with Corinne after the scandal broke in September 2017.

The new romance comes shortly after Scheana confirmed she was single in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in August. “I don’t want anything serious right now,” she spilled — and addressed the rumors about her and another Bachelor star Robby Hayes. “I think we’re just really good friends who have chemistry and drunkenly make out,” confirming the duo have gone on dates. “Like I just am enjoying my life where I’m at right now and I’m not trying to have anything serious unless it was 100% the right person, the right time and all of that. Because I’ve tried it before and it hasn’t worked out.”