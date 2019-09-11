Rihanna’s star-studded Savage X Fenty NYFW fashion show was nothing short of perfect as she modeled a sexy sheer bodysuit, while Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne & more slayed the runway!

Is there anything Rihanna, 31, can’t do? The singer turned designer debuted her Fall/Winter 2019 Savage X Fenty lingerie collection at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, September 10, and the show was jam-packed with surprises and performances. Rihanna opened up the show when she hit the stage looking unbelievably sexy in a skintight, sheer black bodysuit covered in a subtle cage pattern with long sleeves and pants. Underneath the one-piece, RiRi rocked a black bra that showed off major cleavage, while she chose to wear a tiny black velvet sarong mini skirt on top. She topped her look off with black leather gloves, dazzling diamond bracelets and earrings, pointy-toed black pumps, and a sexy bright red lip. RiRi stood on top of a giant white platform in the center of the stage while a bunch of dancers stood on platforms surrounding her wearing skintight sheer black bodysuits with lace details on the bodice.

Aside from Rihanna’s runway look, Cara Delevingne, 27, also hit the stage in head-to-toe neon green. The model threw on a tiny skintight green lace dress, which was completely see-through and featured an underwire bra that revealed ample cleavage. She paired the mini dress with thigh-high sheer green socks which featured the same caged pattern, matching over-the-elbow gloves, and a super high, sleek ponytail. While Cara was modeling, a row of other models sat next to her in different green lingerie looks from the collection with white Fenty X Puma sneakers.

While Cara was modeling, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls, and Laverne Cox were also on stage showing off the new styles from the collection, all while Big Sean and A$AP Ferg performed the songs, “Clique” and “Bezerk.” Other performances at the show came from Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Tierra Whack and more. While the models were made up of a combination of people including Gigi Hadid, 24, who led the first walk, Aquaria, Bella Hadid, Christian Combs, Normani, Slick Woods, and many more.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show was presented by Amazon Prime Video and will stream exclusively on the service on Friday, Sept. 20, but until then, the entire collection is available to shop now on Amazon Fashion. Plus, you can click through the gallery above to see photos from the event.