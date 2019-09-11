See Pic
Porsha WIlliams’ Daughter Pilar, 5 Mos., Looks Freaked Out Before Getting Shots In New Pic

Pilar Jhena is just getting cuter and cuter! Porsha Williams’ five-month-old daughter went to get her immunization shots on Sept. 10, and this photo that captured her mood is PRICELESS.

Porsha Williams is often updating her daughter, Pilar Jhena‘s, Instagram account with new photos and updates, and on Sept. 10, that included the news that the little one would be getting her immunization shots. In the pic, Pilar is glaring at the camera with pursed lips and a furrowed brow, and her eyes seem to be shooting daggers at whoever is taking the photo! “Mood: Immunization Day,” Porsha captioned the pic, with a tired face emoji. Even though Pilar had no idea what was going on, she clearly could sense that something was up!

It’s hard to believe that Pilar is just 11 days away from turning six months old! She is growing up right before our very eyes thanks to the updates from her mom and dad, Dennis McKinley, on Instagram. Recently, Porsha and Dennis went through a bit of a rough patch, and they briefly broke up over the summer. However, by August, Porsha was wearing her engagement ring again, and she confirmed in an interview that she was “working on things” with her fiance. The two were previously set to marry on New Year’s Eve, but have not revealed whether or not that is still the case.

“They’re not wedding planning or anything [yet],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in August, when Porsha and Dennis first reconciled. “[They’re] just taking it slow and one day at a time.”

Dennis and Porsha got engaged in the fall of 2018, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Pilar. Their split happened in June after rumors surfaced that he had cheated on her with someone from WAGS, although Dennis and the alleged other woman both denied the claims.