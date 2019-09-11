Lori Loughlin Hides Face With Hat As Felicity Huffman Faces Sentencing In College Scandal

Lori Loughlin kept a low-profile while grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s on Sept. 11 and moved a suitcase from her car’s trunk after reports reveal she may be getting a divorce from husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori Loughlin, 55, gave a serious look to cameras when she was spotted putting groceries in her car after shopping at Trader Joe’s on Sept. 11. The Fuller House star, who is in the midst of the headline-making college admissions scandal with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, hid her face under sunglasses and a large white hat with a wicker style lid during the outing and wore a white T-shirt that had the word “Positivity” written across it, olive green pants, and bright pink sandals. She was holding bags while walking to her car and at one point, moved a big suitcase out of the trunk to make room for them.

Lori’s latest outing comes after she’s been in the headlines for reported trouble brewing within her marriage to Mossimo. Disagreements about decisions surrounding their Boston court visits for the college admissions scandal, such as whether or not to take a private jet there or whether or not they should have accepted or rejected the plea deal given to them, seems to be the cause of the issues and there’s even been talk of a possible divorce.

Lori and Mossimo have been accused of allegedly paying $50,000 in bribes to enroll their daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, in the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they never participated in rowing for an athletic team, as they claimed.

One of the other many parents who have been accused of being involved in other scams from the scandal is Lori’s fellow actress Felicity Huffman, 56. Unlike Lori and Mossimo, Felicity pled guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $15,000 to alter her daughter’s SAT results so she could get into a good college and she’s still in the process of sentencing for her part in the case. Although the government initially proposed she spend four to nine months in jail, court documents from Sept. 11 reveal that probation officials are trying to avoid any time behind bars because there was “no victim” and no one suffered any loss in the situation. Her official sentencing will take place on Sept. 13.