While enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas with Diddy, Lori Harvey has been blowing up her Instagram feed with gorgeous bikini pics — and she posted another sexy shot on Sept. 10!

Lori Harvey, 22, is living it up on a vacation in Mexico, and she shared another photo from the trip on Instagram on Sept. 10. In the pic, she’s posing in front of a hot tub while wearing a denim bikini and a black wrap skirt. Her cleavage, toned abs and legs are on full display in the pic, as the skirt only covers one side of her lower half. To complete the look, she also has on a denim bucket hat atop her head of curly locks. “Christian Dior Denim,” she captioned the photo with a wave emoji. In the background, the ocean and palm trees are front and center.

This is the fifth solo shot that Lori has taken from her trip, but paparazzi photos have shown that her rumored boyfriend, Diddy, 49, is also in Cabo San Lucas with her. The two were photographed together on Sept. 9, and in the pics, he’s suspiciously rubbing her stomach! The gesture had fans speculating that Lori and Diddy could be expecting a child together, although there is zero confirmation from either camp that this is the case. Lori has been close with Diddy’s family for years, but in recent months, it’s been reported that they might be an item.

The news is quite interesting, as Lori was previously linked to Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, 25. Lori and Diddy have both kept quiet about the rumors, but they have been seen together quite a bit since the reports first surfaced in March.

Over the summer, Diddy was even spotted on vacation with Lori and her mom, Marjorie, and step-dad, Steve Harvey. The group hit up Italy together, and although Diddy told friends he was just going on a family vacation, he was actually always planning on meeting up with the 22-year-old, according to HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE sources. Could this be the real deal!?