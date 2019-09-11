It’s not hard to see where Lisa Rinna’s daughters got their good looks from. The ‘RHOBH’ star looked like she could be their sister as they hit the Savage X Fenty NYFW show and they all dazzled.

Lisa Rinna is definitely a cool mom! The 56-year-old hit up the Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York on Sept. 10 and brought her two gorgeous daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, as her dates. It’s no mystery where her girls got their good looks from, as stunning Lisa and handsome husband Harry Hamlin, 67, produced such beautiful children. Lisa looked so youthful posing in between her girls that they looked like they could be sisters instead of mother and daughters.

Lisa wowed in a fitted white mini-coat dress with buttons up the front. It showed of her long, toned legs that look like those of a woman half her age. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added a pop of color with green open-toed strappy heels. She ditched her infamous shoulder length shag hairdo for a dramatic dark bun atop her head and her entire hair color was much darker than usual.

Delilah showed off her legs for days in a little black dress with a hemline that grazed her upper left thigh then went even higher towards her right hip, making her one wrong step away from a wardrobe malfunction. The long-sleeved number featured five silver zip patterns going from the right side of her dress across to the middle of the frock. The Instagram influencer wore her hair up with a long blonde strand hanging down and hugging her face. She has her mom’s enviable pout, which she covered with a light red matte lipstick.

Amelia didn’t have to travel far to join her mom and sister as she’s now going to college in NYC. The freshman kept it simple in black knee-length sleeveless dress that hugged her figure. Like her sister, she wore her hair up with a strand of her brunette locks cascading down the left side of her face. It’s always a treat to see Lisa with her beautiful daughters and they really looked amazing at the Savage X Fenty show.