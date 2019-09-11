‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Reveals Wedding Date With Rick Leventhal Just 1 Mo. After Brian Reagan Split 

Things are moving fast for Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal! In fact, after less than a month of dating, the two have already set a wedding date, she confirmed!

It’s been just over a month since Kelly Dodd ended her relationship with Brian Reagan after dating on and off for nine months. Just one day after she confirmed the Aug. 3 split on Aug. 15, she also revealed that she has a new man in her life — Rick Leventhal from Fox News. Now, she’s revealed that she and Rick are moving way faster than anyone thought! On Sept. 10, a fan posted a supportive comment about the couple on Instagram — “Rick seems much better then the doctor. Normal and works for Fox. That’s a 10/10 perfect score for me,” it read — and Kelly responded with some surprising news.

“That’s weird because we are getting married on 10/10/20,” she revealed. When Kelly first told fans about her relationship with Rick in mid-August, she revealed that they met in the Hamptons and that things were very new at the time. However, she also had a lot to say about her failed relationship with Brian. “He wanted his [doctor] business on the show,” Kelly claimed to People. “I was just a means to get there, and I only realized this after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along.”

However, Brian vehemently denied the cheating allegations in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “There is no affair and there is no cheating and I’m really disappointed that she is going way,” Dr. Reagan explained. He also insisted that the reason for the split came down to the distance in their relationship. “It just didn’t work out, to be honest,” he said.

Fans have already given Kelly a hard time for moving on so fast with her new man, so they’re definitely going to have a field day with this news that wedding plans are already set. It leaves us to wonder, though….WHERE IS THE RING!?