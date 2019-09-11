Watch
Jennifer Lopez Channels Beyonce, Britney & More In 'Epic History Of Music Video Dancing' — Watch

Is there anything Jennifer Lopez can’t do? She managed to pull off iconic choreography of nearly every epic music video ever made in one amazing dance montage on ‘The Tonight Show.’

Ever wonder how Jennifer Lopez would look doing the iconic choreography of Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies” wave” Or what about NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye” where the guys stomp their feet and roll their fists in the air? Well wonder no more as Jimmy Fallon got JLo to tackle the highlights of so many famous music videos in an epic four-minute dance montage when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Sept. 10 to promote her new movie Hustlers.

Jimmy, 44, and Jennifer, 50, had to have done extensive rehearsals because they nailed the “Epic History of Music Video Dancing” where they took on countless songs. They took it back to Paula Abdul‘s “Straight Up,” which in 1988 was one of the first true dance music videos. They killed the leg swaying motions from the New Kids on the Block‘s “Right Stuff” and absolutely slayed Britney Spears’ choreography from the chorus of her “Oops I Did It Again” music video.

The two even hopped aboard giant grey balls with chains to cover Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball” and hilariously mimicked Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teasing each other’s affections in the “Senorita” music video. But the highlight was when they got to JLo’s own “Waiting for Tonight,” which she crushed with her sexy moves, running her hands through her hair as a wind machine made her look extra sexy.

While on the sofa with Jimmy, Jennifer dished about how she met Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg over the summer. Alex Rodriguez and JLo had just got engaged and watched the documentary about her and were obsessed with meeting RBG. When Jen’s tour stop rolled through Washington D.C., she invited Ruth to her concert but unfortunately it was past the 86-year-old’s bed time. But she agreed to meet with the couple in her office.

Jennifer and Alex asked her what her secret was to her long and happy marriage to husband Marty, who she married just days after getting out of law school and was with him for over 50 years until his death in 2010. Ruth told soon to be four time  married Jen that “My mother in law told me on my wedding day, ‘It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes,'” which elicited laughs from the audience.