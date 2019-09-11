Jane Lynch shows off her singing skills in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Hollywood Game Night’ for a new edition of ‘Song Sung Wrong.’ As usual, Jane manages to bring the laughs.

“Song Sung Wrong” is a classic on Hollywood Game Night and Jane Lynch brings it back for the Sept. 11 episode. She invites Lil Rel Howery and Thomas Middleditch up to play the game after she’s explained the rules. The last lyrics of the song that she sings will be wrong and they have to reveal the right lyrics in order to get a point for their team. Jane begins singing “Celebration” and ends the first lyric with “it’s Bieber’s bedtime.” Lil Rel chimes in and gives Jane the right lyrics, earning him a point for his team.

Lamorne Morris and Mike Colter are brought up next. Jane starts to sing “My Girl” for them and ends with, “What Drake took from the buffet? Cheese curls…” Mike buzzes in first but he doesn’t get the lyrics quite right. That’s when LaMorne comes in with a slight correction, which gets him that point for his team.

The synopsis for the Sept. 11 episode reads: “Jane Lynch hosts a no-holds-barred competition of entertaining party games including Song Sung Wrong, Block This Way, and What’s In a Name? Celebrity cast Lamorne Morris, Sara Foster, and Lil Rel team up to challenge Mike Colter, Erin Foster, and Thomas Middleditch in hopes of helping a contestant win the $25,000 grand prize.”

This season has featured celebs like Jameela Jamil, Derek Hough, Chris Sullivan, Ben Feldman, Matt Iseman, Lester Holt, Joel McHale, and Sasheer Zamata. Hollywood Game Night airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.