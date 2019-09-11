Halsey, Cara Delevingne & More Stars Change Into Sexy Outfits For Savage x Fenty After-Party

Some of our fave stars swapped their red carpet looks from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show during NYFW, for seriously sexy after-party outfits!

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, brought out all of our favorite celebrities, who hit the red carpet beforehand in gorgeous outfits. Everyone from Halsey to Cara Delevingne stunned in their outfits, but it was their after-party looks that truly stole the show. Halsey, 24, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her late-night outfit when she rocked a pair of high-waisted plaid gray trousers with a corset top. Her trousers were super baggy and wide-leg, while the elastic paper bag waist and thick belt cinched in her tiny waist. The best part of the singer’s look, though, was her strapless sheer gray corset top which was skintight and insanely plunging. The front of the corset was covered in black lace, while the neckline was super lowcut, showing off massive cleavage. This look was totally different from her silk purple red carpet ensemble which featured a long-sleeve wrap blouse with a plunging V-neckline and matching short-shorts.

Cara, 27, swapped her sheer black button-down mini dress with a tiny black bralette, for another all-black ensemble. She threw on a pair of skintight black skinny jeans with a spaghetti strap black tank top, layered gold necklaces, and a pair of patent leather platform booties. Cara’s girlfriend, Ashley Benson, 29, was also in attendance, rocking a similar look. Ashley wore black skinny jeans with a black bodysuit tucked in, with a completely open back.

Normani, 23, ditched her unbelievably sexy black lace corset from the red carpet for an even sexier look, when she slipped into a skintight, sheer black sequin jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and keyhole cutout at the chest.

Some of our other favorite after-party looks came from Serena Williams, 37, who wore a completely see-through lace black bodysuit tucked into a high-waisted snakeskin skirt with a plunging slit on the side, and Winnie Harlow, 25, who threw on a skintight, sheer neon blue turtleneck maxi dress which hugged her lean frame and had a plunging slit on the side, revealing her long legs. There were so many other fabulous looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.