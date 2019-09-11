Elizabeth Hurley proved that she’s perfection in anything she wears, when she attended an event in London wearing a midi dress that was anything but demure.

We’re used to seeing her wearing barely-there looks, rocking bikinis and one-piece swimsuits on Instagram on the reg, but Elizabeth Hurley just showed off that she looks equally sexy in more covered-up looks. Liz, 54, attended the book launch party for her society writer friend William Cash’s new tell-all memoir, Restoration Heart, wearing a floral midi dress fit for tea. Well, not exactly tea with the queen. She made her demure dress anything but stuffy by choosing a modern floral in a bright, rainbow hue, and making sure it was fitted enough on top to show off a little bit of cleavage.

Paired with white, strappy heels, a red pedicure, and a swipe of smoky kohl eyeliner, the look was quintessential Liz. You can see a full-length photo of her outfit at the September 10 event at the Pall Mall Gallery in London below to see exactly what we mean! Liz’s Saloni frock costs a whopping $725, but it’s absolutely worth every penny. Fortunately for all us normal people, Liz recently shared her tips and tricks for still looking this flawless in her 50s as she did at the beginning of her career, during her modeling days.

Her best tip for flawless, wrinkle-free skin? Covering up when she’s out in the sun. She doesn’t keep those sexy bikinis on all day, you know. As she revealed in the caption on an August Instagram post, ” I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm- otherwise, it’s under a large umbrella.” Wise words.

She also shared that she gets her famous figure with good old fashioned diet and exercise. And, she doesn’t eat too late in the day, so her body has time to digest and metabolize before heading to bed.