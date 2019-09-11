Cynthia Bailey Shares Adorable Video Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn: ‘Obsessed With This Baby’

Cynthia Bailey took to Instagram to post a sweet video of Kenya Moore’s 10-month-old baby daughter Brooklyn during a sleepover they had on Sept. 10 after power went out in Kenya’s home.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, had a cute overnight guest on Sept. 10 when she hosted Kenya Moore, 48, and her 10-month-old baby daughter Brooklyn and she shared an adorable video of the tot to her Instagram to prove it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars spent the night together after power went out in Kenya’s home, according to Cynthia’s caption for the video, and Brooklyn looked like she was having the time of her life! In the video, she can be seen smiling up a storm as she sits and rolls around on a coach in a diaper and drinks milk from a bottle. Cynthia and Kenya can be heard talking to her in the background and laughing at her antics.

“power went out at #MooreManor last night. had the most delightful unexpected guest sleep over. obsessed with this baby. oh & @thekenyamoore came too lol @thebrooklyndaly #happybaby #lakebailey #auntiecynt,” Cynthia’s caption for the funny video read.

Cynthia’s video comes after Kenya has posted numerous pics and videos of her precious bundle of joy, who she shares with husband Marc Daly, on her own social media page. One of her latest memorable posts included various pics of her giving Brooklyn kisses and expressing how grateful she is for her. “@thebrooklyndaly she’s all I ever wanted and I’m all she ever wants #purelove #miraclebaby #mommyandme #detroit #family,” her caption for the photos read.

It’s always great to see Kenya having the time of her life with her new daughter. We look forward to seeing more cute pics from her and her friends!