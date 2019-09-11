‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes ‘Optimistic’ They Can Fix Friendship After Months Of Feuding
Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes have been feuding since last season’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion but it turns out they are open to reconciling and becoming friends again with a ‘different dynamic’.
Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, may be on the outs right now when it comes to their friendship, but it may not be that way for much longer. The ladies, who have been feuding since the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in Mar., have been thinking about ways they can fix their friendship and get back to a good but different place.
“Cynthia is optimistic for a friendship with NeNe, but it will be a different dynamic than what it was before,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to see they’ll ever have a kind of friendship like they used to again. NeNe too is optimistic, but sees there are lots of challenges. She’s not sure if she can trust Cynthia again, and once you break NeNe’s trust, it’s hard to move forward with her. Both Cynthia and NeNe feel they are trying to get to a better place, but they’re having trouble seeing the other’s point of view on things. Having said that, things are getting better. They both are taking some steps to get there and are both putting in effort.”