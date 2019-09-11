‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes ‘Optimistic’ They Can Fix Friendship After Months Of Feuding

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes have been feuding since last season’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion but it turns out they are open to reconciling and becoming friends again with a ‘different dynamic’.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, may be on the outs right now when it comes to their friendship, but it may not be that way for much longer. The ladies, who have been feuding since the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in Mar., have been thinking about ways they can fix their friendship and get back to a good but different place.

“Cynthia is optimistic for a friendship with NeNe, but it will be a different dynamic than what it was before,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s hard to see they’ll ever have a kind of friendship like they used to again. NeNe too is optimistic, but sees there are lots of challenges. She’s not sure if she can trust Cynthia again, and once you break NeNe’s trust, it’s hard to move forward with her. Both Cynthia and NeNe feel they are trying to get to a better place, but they’re having trouble seeing the other’s point of view on things. Having said that, things are getting better. They both are taking some steps to get there and are both putting in effort.”

Hope for a Cynthia and NeNe reconciliation faded when a video of the two of them in a heated altercation while filming season 12 of their Bravo series made its way around the internet on Sept. 3, but the ladies had planned on having a one-on-one conversation to help clear the air and open the communication and it may have helped.

“Them meeting up and talking was something they both really wanted,” the source explained. “They’ve been trying to understand the other’s point of view.” NeNe also took the time to send Cynthia a card after she got engaged to Mike Hill in July, proving there’s still good blood between them. “NeNe sent Cynthia a card because it was the right thing to do when you have someone you care about get engaged and Cynthia has reached out to NeNe as well. It seems they both are truly trying to do their best to get to a more cordial spot for not just themselves, but their cast members, too.”

It will definitely be interesting to see if all these talks and gestures lead to a fixed friendship between Cynthia and NeNe but we definitely can’t wait to find out!