Cardi B Posts Cute Pic Of Kulture, 1, Rocking A Head Wrap While Posing With Offset: ‘My Hearts’ 

Cardi B and Offset’s 1-year-old daughter is a already a natural in front of the camera. Cardi shared the cutest photo of the Migos rapper holding baby Kulture, who was decked out in a Burberry jacket and Jordan sneakers on Sept. 10!

Cardi B and Offset have a little model on their hands! The hip hop couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Kulture posed like a pro in a new photo her mom shared to both Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday night. Offset can be seen holding the pair’s first child together in the snap captioned, “My hearts”.

Kulture looked completely comfortable in front of the camera, as she was posed looking straight forward with her index finger in her mouth. She had a stylish black head wrap covering her dark hair, which is currently a huge trend in celebrity babies. Kulture rocked a Burberry signature print hooded jacket with a black sweatshirt underneath that read her name in white, along with black leggings.

Cardi and Offset’s daughter’s swag didn’t stop there, though. Kulture had on a fresh pair of grey, black and red baby Jordan sneakers with black laces. Her dad is a big sneaker head, so it’s it was mostly likely the Migos rapper who picked out her footwear. Then again, Cardi is also a sneaker fanatic, and just signed a huge sneaker deal with Reebok. — So, it could’ve been a joint effort by the proud parents.

(Photo credit: Cardi B/Twitter)

And, Kulture wouldn’t be Cardi and Offset’s baby if she didn’t sport diamonds like her rapper parents. She had on an icy diamond bracelet on her left wrist that shined in the adorable snap. Cardi and Offset have showed off multiple pieces of diamond jewelry they’ve gifted their daughter in past videos on social media.

Cardi and Offset celebrated Kulture’s first birthday on July 13, with a big New York-based bash. Kulture was born on July 10, 2018. The party featured a rainbow dessert display, music, balloons and more. Cardi and Kulture coordinated their party outfits with matching rainbow dresses by one of the rapper’s favorite designers, Moschino.