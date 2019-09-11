‘AGT’ Semi-Finals Results: 5 Acts Move On To The Finals & A Golden Buzzer Act Is Eliminated

There are only 5 spots left for the remaining acts in the ‘AGT’ season 14 finale. While many of the acts that made it through were expected, there were some shocking eliminations as well.

It’s all down to how America voted. The remaining 11 semi-finalists performed during the Sept. 10 episode of America’s Got Talent and now it’s time for the voting results. The three contestants up for the Dunkin’ Save are light artist Alex Dowis, singer Emanne Beasha, and comedian Ryan Niemiller. America can only choose one contestant to move on to the finals.

Indian dance crew V. Unbeatable, singer Chris Klafford, and magician Dom Chambers are called next. The first act of the night going through to the finals is V. Unbeatable. The entire group completely freaks out. They are so excited. Gabrielle Union gives kudos to her hubby Dwyane Wade, who choose V. Unbeatable as his Golden Buzzer act. “Do exactly what you’ve been doing because you have it,” Gabrielle tells the group.

The next results group includes guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, the Detroit Youth Choir, and dog act Lukas & Falco. The act going to the finals is the Detroit Youth Choir! “You earned this,” Simon Cowell tells the group and even says this year is shaping up to be the best finals yet. Singer Luke Islam and Voices of Service go head-to-head next. America votes Voices of Service through to the finals.

There are only three acts left. It’s all down to the Dunkin’ Save. Between Alex, Emanne, and Ryan, America has voted for Ryan! But there’s one more surprise left. The judges have to decide between Alex and Emanne. One of them is moving on to the finals, one of them is going home. Gabrielle and Julianne both choose Emanne, while Howie goes for Alex. It’s all down to Simon. He chooses Emanne, which means she’s going to season 14 finals!