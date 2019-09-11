50 Cent ‘Not Interested’ In Being Friends With Wendy Williams: Why He’ll Never Stop Trolling Her

After 50 denied Wendy entry to his pool party in August, the drama seemed to be cooling down after she admitted he was good looking on ‘WWHL’ — but 50’s not ready to bury the hatchet.

The drama between 50 Cent, 44, and Wendy Williams, 55, seemed to be turning a corner after her recent appearance on WWHL — but don’t expect the duo to become besties anytime soon. “50 is not going to make peace with Wendy, there is still animosity that he has for her. He is not interested in being friends with her,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two haven’t gotten along for years, with 50 not taking kindly to various comments Wendy has made about him on her show regarding his sexuality and his child support situation. Then, back in August, Wendy attempted to gain entry to 50’s exclusive Tycoon Pool Party in New Jersey — but she was swiftly denied at the door. In the weeks after, Wendy has said she didn’t know that the event was 50’s until after — but was happy that party attendee Snoop Dogg defended her.

“[50 Cent] will likely troll her in the future but right now there isn’t anything to go after her about. But if Wendy says something on her show when she returns about him or one of his friends then he will absolutely chime in and make it clear his feelings on the subject,” the source continued. 50 has a history of turning to social media to call people out — and publicly shared that he wasn’t allowing Wendy into his pool bash by posting a video of her trying to get in on his Instagram page. For her part, Wendy has often used her show was a means to clear up drama in her personal life, and will likely address the party tiff when the new series gets underway. Either way, 50 isn’t ready to drop the issue. “Rest assured, 50 isn’t going to call Wendy and personally bury the hatchet. It’s just not anything that 50 is interested in doing.”

“Wendy hasn’t personally spoken with 50 about her comments on WWHL and she feels what she said spoke for itself. She is glad that he had a positive response to what she said, but at the same time she isn’t holding her breath that their longtime feud has been squashed forever,” a second source shares. On WWHL, Wendy spilled “50’s not a bad looking man, I respect his hustle, and I was one of the first people to play his music — probably the first, on a cassette on the radio.” The rapper appeared to be warming up to Wendy after the comment, writing “🤔what is this, ok we gonna let you in TYCOON next time 😆but you can’t just be coming to my party’s wit no invite 🤨.”

“Wendy knows she and 50 are both very outspoken about their feelings and if anything concerns them about what the other says moving forward she knows it will be addressed,” the second insider revealed. “But for now she’s happy they seem to be in a good place and that’s all she can hope for at this point.”