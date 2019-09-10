‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Premiere: Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Rekindle Their Romance

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert confirmed they had a lot of ‘fun’ together while in NYC for the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion — so does this mean they’re officially back together?

Leah Messer was on cloud nine during the Sept. 10 season premiere of Teen Mom 2, and that’s because she and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert rekindled their romance while in NYC filming the previous season’s reunion together. Leah brought her sister along too, but she had to entertain herself quite a bit since Leah and Jeremy were off having “fun” together. Leah’s sister even caught her sneaking back into their hotel room at 7am, meaning Leah spent most of the night in Jeremy’s room. And then when they were all leaving the city, Leah seemed flustered and didn’t know what to make of her newly rekindled relationship with Jeremy. She said she was freaking out over it because she didn’t want to rush into anything and then upset their daughter, Addy, if things didn’t work out again.

Meanwhile, Chelsea confronted her anxiety head-on after she suffered a panic attack during a road trip to Minneapolis. Chelsea and Cole wanted to take Aubree to a JoJo Siwa concert, and they had her mother tag along to babysit the babies, but when one of the babies started crying, Chelsea started freaking out and begged Cole to stop at the next gas station. Fortunately, they eventually made it to the concert and Aubree had a great time. But Chelsea also realized it’s time to see someone professional, so she can sort out her issues.

Later, Briana was forced to cut Nova‘s dad, Devoin, out of her life after she discovered he had been drinking while watching their daughter. It was Devoin’s first official weekend alone with Nova, and when Briana tried getting in contact with him, his phone seemed to be dead. And because she had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right, she went out searching for Nova and Devoin at the town pool. Fortunately, she found them there, but Devoin was also super drunk, “slurring his words” and dropping things. Briana didn’t tell Nova much about the situation, but due to how sad she looked, it seemed evident that she knew what was going on.

This week, Kailyn also took her three sons on her first ever solo vacation, and it was a lot harder than she thought it’d be. Her hands were full while they were in Mexico, and she realized that next time she definitely needs to bring someone with them for extra help.

Finally, newcomer Jade got into a heated argument with Sean when he accused her of going through his phone. It happened while they were getting ready to go out and celebrate their 4-year anniversary, but things got so intense that they never ended up leaving the house. We can’t say that we’re surprised to see Jade still fighting with Sean, but it’s disappointing considering the fact that Sean had finally gotten a job and was helping Jade pay the bills. He also seemed to be sober for quite a bit of time. So while some things have changed, their drama remains the same.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.