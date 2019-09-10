Royalty Brown, 5, Looks Adorable In Braids & Cute Dress While Dad Chris Is Away On Tour

Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty is growing up so fast. The little fashionista rocked braids and a pink popsicle dress in an adorable new photos on Instagram, September 9!

Who else needs a closet tour of Royalty Brown’s wardrobe? Chris Brown‘s daughter posed in a black and pink dress with popsicle designs in a new photo on Instagram on Monday. Royalty, 5, posed with her hand on her hip while she rocked two cool braids and a big smile in the snap.

CB’s little girl wore open-toe, beige sandals and accessorized with a silver butterfly chain in her “#Sunday” snap, which received rave reviews by her IG followers in the comments. “Roro is sooo cute,” one fan commented. “Queen Ro with goddess braids,” another IG user added.

One fan even wrote that Royalty “blessed” everyone’s newsfeed with the adorable photo. The fashionable little girl already has a whopping 330,000 followers on the popular app. And, she has an LA-based clothing and beauty line, according to her bio.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Royalty Brown)

Royalty built her massive following with help from her mom, Nia Guzman, who manages her IG account. In other photos, she’s seen wearing high-end designs by Fendi, Dolce and Gabbana and Nike.

While CB’s daughter just started school, the singer has been busy on his Indigo Tour. The singer’s next performance is set to take place in Buffalo, New York on September 10. Chris has tour dates throughout the month of September on the east coast including, Allentown, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Maryland into October. His Indigo Tour will wrap up on the west coast in Anaheim, CA on October 19.

Chris shares joint custody of Royalty, his first child, with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman. The “No Guidance” singer has another child on the way, according to multiple reports, including TMZ, which was the first to report the news. CB and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris are expecting a baby boy, sources told the site. However, Chris and Ammika have not confirmed or addressed the pregnancy rumors.