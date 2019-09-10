Reese Witherspoon Posts Stunning Photo With Lookalike Daughter Ava On Her 20th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her daughter, Ava Philippe turning 20 on Sept. 9! The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to the model on Instagram with a stunning photo of Ava, along with a cute throwback!

Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter Ava Philippe is 20-years-old! The model’s left the teen club on September 9, and her mother shared the cutest birthday tribute in a post on Instagram. “Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words,” the Big Little Lies alum, 43, captioned a photo of Ava wearing a white dress at the beach, as well as a throwback shot of her as a little girl.

“It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive,” Reese continued. “I love you @avaphilippe to the moon, around the stars and back! Happy 20th!” The actress added another sweet message on her Instagram Story: “Happy birthday to my little girl who isn’t so little anymore.”

Reese’s good friend, actress, Kate Hudson also sent Ava birthday wishes in the comments of the post. “Happy birthday! Can’t believe she 20 🙌AMAZING!”, Kate wrote. Fans also sent Ava well wishes in the comments, with many noting how much Reese and Ava look like “twins” and “sisters.”

(Photo credit: Lauren Woods/ Instagram: @_portraitmami)

“Omg she is your double in the younger photo,” one fan commented. “I couldn’t tell if this was you at first!”, another fan who mistook Ava for Reese at first glance added.

Reese and Ava have been the subject of “lookalike” buzz for years. Not only do they have a similar build and facial features, both Reese and Ava have near identical blonde hair! The model and the Oscar-winning actress have similar style as well, as seen in photos in our attached gallery.

Reese shares Ava with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Philippe. The former couple, who split in 2007, also share a son, Deacon, 15. Reese also has a third child, a son named Tennessee from her current marriage to Jim Toth, a talent agent. The two married in 2011 in California.