Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Low Cut Sexy Ab-Baring Dress At Oscar De La Renta – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra attended the Oscar de la Renta Spring Summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10 and posed on the red carpet in a gorgeous fitted black dress that revealed her abs and hugged her curves in all the right places.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, could have passed for a model when she showed up to the Oscar de la Renta Spring Summer 2020 fashion show on Sept. 10! The talented actress wore a long-sleeved black dress that went down to her ankles and was cut-out in her midriff area. It had chained accents that helped her skin peek through and a plunging neckline that showed off some cleavage. She also paired the look with matching black heels and kept her shoulder-length wavy locks down as she held a small gold-colored boxed purse.

Priyanka joined many other celebs, including Lucy Hale, 30, who attended the New York Fashion Week event and even posed for pics with some of them. Like Priyanka, Lucy also looked amazing in a black top with puffy sleeves and yellow slacks. She had her hair up with strands hanging down the sides of her face as she held a matching yellow purse.

Before her latest appearance at the Oscar de la Renta show, Priyanka captured attention for her style and beauty at the Toronto International Film Festival a few days ago. She wore a suede long-sleeved tan top with a plunging neckline and a matching long skirt as she showed up to the LA Times junket and smiled and posed for cameras. She also wore round tan sunglasses that proved to be the best accessory with her eye-catching outfit choice.

Priyanka is known not just for her acting abilities, but also for her incredible fashion so it’s no surprise that she would show up to New York Fashion Week looking better than ever! We’re excited to see what other ensembles she has yet to show off in future events!