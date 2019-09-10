Normani Is The Ultimate Vamp In A Black Corset & Thigh-High PVC Boots At Savage X Fenty Show

Normani was a sight to see on Sept. 10 when she showed off her stunning figure in a black corset and matching boots at the popular Savage X Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

Normani, 23, was one of many celebs that showed up to Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show on Sept. 10 but her stylish wardrobe and incredible figure definitely helped her to stand out! The singer flaunted a black corset and black garter straps with fishnet tights and matching thigh-high black latex boots when she posed on the red carpet of the popular event. She also rocked a yellow kimono with black zebra stripes. The brunette beauty had some of her hair up in a high ponytail and some down as she held her hands on her hips and showed off purple nails.

The former Fifth Harmony singer’s outfit has been one of the most buzzed about at the show, but she was also in great company. Other hot celebs that showed up include Halsey, who looked sexy in a silky purple robe style top and matching shorts, Cara Delevingne, who flaunted a black mini dress with an open front that displayed a black bra underneath, and Ashley Graham, who rocked her baby bump in a black sheer dress that revealed a black bodysuit underneath.

The Savage X Fenty show is one of the most highly-anticipated fashion shows of New York Fashion Week so it’s no surprise that so many beautiful celebs would show up to support RiRi. In addition to the action on the red carpet and runway, the show is set to have some impressive performances by some of today’s greatest artists, including Halsey, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Migos, and Fabolous.

It’s wonderful to see Normani doing so well and joining a plethora of other stars for one of the most hyped up fashion shows of the year. Whether she’s singing a hit song, or posing in fashionable attire, she has proved over and over again that she knows how to work it!