Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Reunite In NYC For Dinner After Reportedly Moving In Together

Miley Cyrus and rumored live-in girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at La Esquina in New York City on Sept. 10.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, can’t seem to get enough of each other! The rumored couple were spotted leaving La Esquina in New York City on Sept. 10 after reportedly moving in together in Los Angeles earlier this week. Miley, who is currently in New York for New York Fashion Week, rocked an all-black ensemble, pairing a sleek crop top with flared trousers, an oversized blazer, and black boots with silver toe detailing. Kaitlynn also wore an all-black outfit, showing off her toned legs in a sexy leather mini dress, black crew neck top, and black blazer.

Although Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship hasn’t been confirmed, the pair have been steadily heating up since the two of them vacationed in Italy together earlier in August. Both Miley and Kaitlynn split from their respective former husbands, Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Brody Jenner, 36, earlier this summer, and it’s been a whirlwind since then! The pair have reportedly shacked up in their own home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are spending what seems like every moment with one another, so much so, that they’ve moved in together in the Hidden Hills area in the last week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “You never spot one without the other at the home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weeknd and Drake who they now live very close to.”

On Sept. 9, Miley attended the Tom Ford show and looked absolutely stunning in her getup. The “Slide Away” singer wore satin black high-waisted trousers, a low-cut black top, and a velvet blazer, and topped off her rocker-chic look with a fuzzy statement hat and opaque black aviators. The internet was set ablaze after Kaitlynn commented, “Dear god,” along with a drool emoji.