Meghan McCain Slams Trump For Calling Bahamian Refugees ‘Bad People’: ‘You’re OK With Terrorists’

Meghan McCain spoke out against President Donald Trump on ‘The View’ on Sept. 10 when she discussed comments he made about Bahamian refugees trying to get into the U.S. after Hurricane Dorian.

Meghan McCain, 34, is not happy about President Donald Trump, 73, speaking out against people from the Bahamas who are trying to get into the U.S. after suffering from Hurricane Dorian, and she’s coming back hard with bold comments. The daughter of John McCain discussed a video in which Trump called Bahamians “bad people” while advising Americans to watch out for them as they try to cross the border, and slammed him for supporting “terrorists” more than Bahamian refugees trying to get their lives back together after a natural disaster. The outspoken co-host’s mention of terrorists was referring to the news that Trump had been planning a secret meeting with Taliban members at Camp David, which is located in the hills of Catoctin Mountain Park near Thurmont, Maryland.

‘The juxtaposition of hypothetically inviting … any terrorist … I thought it was a joke,’ Meghan said while discussing the issue with the other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin. “The idea of doing it so close to 9/11 and then saying that these [hurricane victims] are gang members, it should be infuriating. You’re okay with terrorists. You’re not okay with refugees from a hurricane.”

Trump tweeted about the formerly secret meeting at Camp David that Meghan brought up on Sept. 7 and admitted he was planning on sitting down with Taliban representatives and leaders from Afghanistan but changed his mind after there was a Taliban car bombing in Kabul on Sept. 5 that killed 12 people, including a service member from the U.S. His tweet came right around the same time Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, which led to many Bahamians trying to flee the island. It was during this time that news came in revealing that some of them were getting kicked off ferries and other means of transportation because they didn’t have the proper paperwork to be let in the U.S. Trump then decided to speak out about why he’s requiring the paperwork in the video that was discussed on The View.

“Everybody needs totally proper documentation,” Trump said in the video. “Because look, the Bahamas has some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there. I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers. “

“This seems to be his – he goes there every time there is a natural disaster or any time there is a problem with refugees or people trying to flee their country,” Meghan said about Trump’s words. “This place has always been a beacon on the hill but where is — as the leader of this country, this is the moment where you speak to them to say, ‘we are here for you.’ Not, ‘you’re not welcome.'”

Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamas on Aug 24, is responsible for at least 50 deaths in the area at the current time and that number could increase as bodies continue to be pulled from the rubble. It is being deemed as the worst natural disaster in Bahamas history.