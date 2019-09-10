Kylie Jenner Strips Down & Cozies Up To Travis Scott In Preview Of ‘Playboy’ Shoot

In a sneak peek photo of an upcoming ‘Playboy’ shoot, Kylie Jenner strips down to absolutely nothing while snuggling up to a shirtless Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is taking after her big sister, Kim Kardashian, with a Playboy shoot of her own! The reality star took to Instagram to break the news on Sept. 10 by sharing a photo — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of herself wearing nothing but a hat. In the pic, she’s wrapped in an embrace with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who’s shirtless and wearing nothing but light wash jeans and a chain around his neck. Kylie has her arms wrapped around Travis’ waist so the front of her body is covered, but her booty is on full display for the camera.

She captioned the image, “When Houston meets LA,” and added that the full spread is #ComingSoon. Playboy’s social media page also posted a sneak peek of the shoot, and revealed that it will be part of ‘The Pleasure Issue.’ “It is a celebration of things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community,” the description reads. “And did we mention sex? In this issue, we aren’t only showcasing the artists and creators who bring us joy; we’re also shining a light on visionaries and revolutionaries who are fighting to expand across the pleasure for all.” The description reveals that Travis also served as creative director for the cover shoot.

This will be far from the first time that Kylie has participated in a racy magazine photo shoot, but Playboy is obviously on a whole other level! Fans will remember that Kylie’s sister, Kim, posed for the magazine’s celebrity issue back in 2007. She struggled with how much she wanted to strip down for the shoot, but eventually went completely nude for her pics.

Meanwhile, Travis and Kylie’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever these days. The two have only been together for about two and a half years, but they’re proud parents to their little girl, Stormi, 1, and have built a strong family unit. We can’t wait to see the rest of the shoot!