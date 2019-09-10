Fans were shocked when Kim Kardashian revealed she tested positive for Lupus antibodies on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ and during a Sept. 10 appearance, she gave an update regarding where she’s at with her health.

Kim Kardashian’s scary health battle began playing out on the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It all started when Kim started suffering severe pain in her joints — specifically her wrists. She also noticed that her hands had started swelling up and that she was getting tired all the time. A doctor ran some blood tests and found that she had tested positive for Lupus antibodies. However, we’ll have to wait until next week’s episode to see Kim go in for follow-up tests, just in case the blood work showed a false positive.

When Kim appeared on the Today show on Sept. 10, she couldn’t delve too much into the diagnosis, but she did assure fans that she is doing okay now (the KUWTK episode was filmed back in April). “I unfortunately had to get put on medication to stop the symptoms,” Kim admitted. “I tried everything natural for the longest time, but we chose the best route for me. Luckily, right now, everything is under control, but autoimmune issues are really scary.”

Kim also revealed that she prepared herself for the worst when she found out that something was really wrong with her. “I didn’t realize I would be one of those people, but before I knew what it was and it was up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s going to happen and how you’re going to live your life,” she explained. “You do get into a little depression for a minute. I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that.”

The next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sept. 15 at 9:00 p.m. on E!, so we’ll have to tune in and see what happens next with Kim’s health. Luckily, we can be assured that she is doing okay now.