Jennifer Lopez appeared on ‘TODAY’ radio with Hoda Kotb on Sept. 10 and got emotional when discussing the possibility of receiving an Academy Award nomination for her incredible portrayal of a stripper in the new film ‘Hustlers’.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is not taking her achievements for granted and she proved that when she couldn’t hold back tears at the thought of possibly receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in the new film Hustlers. The singer and actress sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY radio on Sept. 10 and discussed how in awe she is of all the fantastic reviews her role in the movie is getting and how it could very well lead to her getting up on the big stage at next year’s Academy Awards and accepting her first Oscar.

“You know, I’ve just been working hard, you know, for so long, for my whole life, so it’s nice” she said while choking up. “Sorry you guys know that I’m emotional, I’m sorry, I just um, I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it. I was just crying, me and my girl friend of 20 years was sitting there and she was like, trying to film me, and she was like, ‘Let’s read the reviews!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God’.”

Jennifer went on to explain that what struck her the most about the moment was that it gave notice to the hard work she has put in all her life. “You work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices in a sense, like on that level, to be in that conversation,” she said. “You have dreams when you’re a little girl of being there, you know what I mean, so just to even talk about it, we’re not even there but just to talk about it is amazing.”

Jennifer is sure to be amazed even more so as the rave reviews for her work in Hustlers continue to come in. The talented star plays the main role of stripper Ramona Vega, who mentors a single mother who also takes up stripping and starts a scam to take advantage of and steal money from wealthy men. She shows off her pole dancing and confident and sassy attitude in the flick, proving she can take on whatever skills and personality a role demands. Although 2020 Oscar nominations have yet to be voted on and won’t be officially announced until Jan. 13, Jennifer’s one of the top names coming up in conversation for recognition at the prestigious event. We look forward to seeing what becomes of her talent in the film!