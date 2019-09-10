Jennifer Lopez opened up about wanting more kids with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a new interview on ‘ The Hoda Show’ on SiriusXM Radio.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is opening up about wanting more kids with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44. The Hustlers actress joined Hoda Kotb, 55, on her SiriusXM Radio show, The Hoda Show, on Sept. 10 and got candid about expanding her family with her baseball beau. Hoda got straight to the point during one portion of the interview, asking J. Lo flat out, “Do you want more children?”

The mother-of-two didn’t hesitate, answering the radio show host’s question with a warm and enthusiastic, “Yeah!” Jennifer has two children, Max and Emme, both 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 50. Alex also has two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 46. The couple regularly post pics of their blended family together on Instagram. Last year, J. Lo posted an adorable snap of her and A-Rod’s kids decorating a Christmas tree together and, on July 27 this year, she posted an emotional video of herself, Alex, and their kids as a tribute to him on his birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!! ” she captioned the sappy but sweet slideshow.

During the interview, Jennifer couldn’t stop gushing about her man. “I honestly think that God brought us together because we’re so similar, but we both make each other raise our games as people,” she confidently told Hoda. “He’s been very successful on his own, and I’ve had my success as well. We don’t need each other for that, but we need each other to help us to keep evolving and growing; to create a family, to teach our kids how to give them something that maybe we didn’t have. You know what I mean? And I feel like we do that for each other in many, many, different ways.”

J. Lo continued to elaborate on their special relationship, adding, “It’s that real beautiful type of relationship that I haven’t had before. And he says the same thing. And, he can speak for himself, but for me, he brings something to my life and to my kid’s life — a consistency, like ‘I’m always there, and I’m gonna be here, and that’s how it’s gonna be.’”