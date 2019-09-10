‘The Challenge’s Georgia Harrison Responds After Seemingly Wearing Blackface In Thowback Pic

‘The Challenge’ star Georgia Harrison is taking heat after photos surfaced of her seemingly in blackface. Her rep says any claims that she’s racist are ‘disgusting.’

British Love Island and current MTV The Challenge star Georgia Harrison, 24, has come under fire after photos of her seemingly wearing blackface have surfaced. The pics were taken at a child’s birthday party in 2014 and she actually documented them on her Instagram at the time, as her black painted face later had silver eyebrows and a mustache added to it. But now some are calling for MTV to fire her over the photos, even though two of her co-stars have come to her defense.

Georgia is on location shooting and hasn’t been able to respond to the furor, but her rep tells PEOPLE, “The claim that Georgia is racist is disgusting and really worrying,” and that they are “in the process of taking legal action for defamation against parties that have labelled [Harrison] racist.”

“The little boy whose birthday it was asked Georgia to have her face painted and he chose to paint it black and silver,” the rep continues. “At no point did Georgia at the time think it would be offensive. Of course now she understands the situation differently and would be horrified to know she’d upset people. However, the bullying campaign that has been launched against Georgia by a couple of angry cast mates from The Challenge isn’t fair.”