Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia, 9 Mos., Goes Swimming With Daddy Dwyane Wade In Sweet Clip

Gabrielle Union’s daughter is learning how to swim before she can walk. The actress shared a video of husband Dwyane Wade in the pool showing off her paddling skills.

Gabrielle Union‘s baby daughter Kaavia is going to be swimming before she walks! The nine-month-old hit the pool with her daddy Dwyane Wade in a video the America’s Got Talent judge shared on Sept. 9. D-Wade walks in the pool holding the little one at the water line as she gets a little bit of paddling action with her hands. Mainly she’s just having fun, even though her mommy enjoyed it more. At the end of the video the 37-year-old retired NBA star holds Kaavia high up into the air and Gabrielle, 46, lets out a squeal saying “Ahhhhhh!”

Gab captioned the adorable video, “How I feel at meetings that should’ve, AT BEST, been emails. Please see @kaaviajames last look back for my true feelings. Thank you, Management.” At the end of the vid her daughter threw some serious side eye so that must be what she was referring to. After all, why be away from her precious daughter when she could be at home discussing business online.

As usual, fans can’t get over how Kaavia is Dwyane’s mini-me, especially since their faces are so close together in the video. “WOW, that is D.Wade all day😮❤️❤️❤️. She looks so much like him,” a woman named Stacy wrote, while another person added “Woah they have the same exact face 😩.” The close proximity woke up a new fan to the resemblance, as the user wrote, “Why am I just now realizing she definitely has her fathers face lol.” A woman named Breanna told Gab in the comments “Twins you got to feel left out lol.” It’s true. Kaavia’s looks are all Dwyane’s.

Others noticed how Kaavia isn’t the smiliest of babies. “Nothing impresses this girl 🤣nothing!” one fan wrote while another added “This baby is always a whole mood😂” over Kaavia’s fairly stoic expressions. “@gabunion that look 👀 was hilarious 🤣,” one person noted about Kaavia’s epic side eye, which is something the little one does have mastered.