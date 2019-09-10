Fall Out Boy, Green Day & Weezer Thrill Fans With Epic Joint Tour As All 3 Bands Drop New Music
It’s a big day for pop rock fans fans! Not only did Fall Out Boy, Green Day and Weezer announce an Internet-breaking tour but they also ALL dropped new music and revealed album plans on Sept. 10!
Pop rock fans from the 90s and early 2000s are in for a big treat today — because Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Green Day are teaming up for a joint tour! The Hella Mega Tour, which is presented by Harley Davidson, kicks off in summer 2020 and is going to be QUITE a treat. The tour begins with dates throughout Europe in June before coming over to North America in mid-July. The three bands will play in stadiums throughout the U.S. including Citi Field (NY), Fenway Park (MA) and Dodger Stadium (CA).
Meanwhile, there’s plenty more to look forward to from all of these groups, as well. On the same day of the tour announcement, the bands each released new songs, while also sharing plans for future albums. FOB’s song “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” features Wyclef Jean and has the upbeat sound that fans have grown to know and love from them. The track will be on the band’s album Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two, which comes out on November 15.
Green Day’s new song is called “Father of All…”, and will be featured on an album of the same name that comes out on Feb. 7, 2020. The band has a string of solo concerts in 2020, as well, so fans have a LOT to look forward to! As for Weezer, the band’s song, “The End of the Game” will be featured on an upcoming record called Van Weezer. The exact release date has not been confirmed, but it’s expected for May 2020. See the full list of tour dates here:
June 13 — Paris, France at La Defense Arena
June 14 — Groningen, Netherlands at Stadspark
June 17 — Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis
June 21 — Vienna, Austria at Ernst Happel Stadium
June 24 — Glasgow, Scotland at Bellahouston Park
June 26 — London, England at London Stadium
June 27 — Huddersfield, England at The John Smith’s Stadium
June 29 — Dublin, Ireland at RDS Arena
July 17 — Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park
July 21 — San Francisco, California at Oracle Park
July 24 — San Diego, California at Petco Park
July 25 — Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium
July 28 — Commerce City, Colorado at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
July 31 — Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field
August 1 — Houston, Texas at Minute Maid Park
August 5 — Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium
August 6 — Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field
August 8 — Atlanta, Georgia at SunTrust Park
August 11 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Field
August 13 — Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field
August 15 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PNC Park
August 16 — Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
August 19 — Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park
August 21 — Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park
August 22 — New York, New York at Citi Field
August 24 — Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
August 27 — Boston, Massachussetts at Fenway Park
August 29 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Citizens Bank Park
Tickets for the Hella Mega Tour go on-sale to the general public on Sept. 20. However, fans with American Express cards can purchase their tickets beginning on Sept. 16 via presale.