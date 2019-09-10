Emily Ratajkowski PDAs With Hubby In Sexy Ab & Back Baring Cutout Midi Dress At TIFF – See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski looked unbelievably sexy at TIFF on Sept. 9, when she wore a cutout gown, revealing her toned abs & tiny waist while snuggling up to her hubby, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, has had a seriously fashionable week between NYFW and now the Toronto International Film Festival, she just keeps looking sexier. Emily stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of Uncut Gems, with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, on September 9. Emily is constantly wearing sexy outfits and she definitely loves to make a statement when it comes to the red carpet, but her latest dress may just be her sexiest look to date. She rocked a slinky black spaghetti strap dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the entire bodice of the dress was cutout. Across her insanely toned stomach, were a bunch of cutouts and straps crisscrossed against her abs, while the entire back of the dress was cutout as well. She paired the look with strappy black gladiator heels and left her hair down and parted in the middle. As for Sebastian, he rocked a baggy black suit with a black T-shirt underneath and a pair of gray suede boots.

Emily’s outfits lately have been amazing and we especially loved her skintight one shoulder red dress at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party on Sept. 6. at The Plaza Hotel in NYC. Emily opted to wear a fitted red midi dress from Zara, which only cost $49.95 and hugged her toned, lean frame perfectly. Another amazing red carpet ensemble from Emily was at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on September 5, when she wore a plunging V-neck long-sleeve crop top that showed off ample cleavage. She paired the top with high-waisted loose black shorts paper bag shorts, a thick leather belt, and strappy lace-up sandals.

Aside from her red carpet looks, Emily has been slaying her street style as well. She stepped out in NYC on Sept. 5, when she wore a white strappy Inamorata Las Olas Bikini top underneath an oversized navy blue blazer. She styled the top with low-rise, straight leg navy blue trousers to match her ankle-length coat. What was cool about her look, aside from the fact that her taut tummy was showing, was that she wrapped the laces from her Merah Vodianova Ophelia Sandals, around the hems of the pants at the ankles, cinching them in. She accessorized with a Hunting Season Orange Medium Lizard Leather Tote Bag and added a super long cat-eye liner and a burnt orange lip.

Emily’s crisscross cutout dress was insanely sexy and Emily proved once again, that she is the only person who can pull off a red carpet look this sexy.