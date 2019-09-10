Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview: Dog Gets Into A Heated Confrontation — Watch

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Dog’s on the hunt for a fugitive once again and things get intense in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 11 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’

Duane “Dog” Chapman and the crew roll up to a house looking for a fugitive in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new Dog’s Most Wanted. They come across a man named Rob, who says that the man they’re looking for “got scared” and “bailed.” Dog’s not just going to leave it at that. “You’re a f**king piece of sh*t liar,” Dog tells Rob. “And I got my wife out here with cancer. You f**king piece of sh*t liar.”

Rob gets defensive with Dog and says, “Hey Dog, le’s bounce. Any time you’re ready, Dog.” Dog walks away and starts calling Rob a “b*tch.” Rob retaliates by doing the same thing. Dog is really getting under this guy’s skin. Rob starts to get angry and shakes the outside of his house. Rob tries to clap back at Dog, but Dog just tells him to “shut up.”

“We tried to do you right, bruh,” Dog says. Rob wants Dog to leave, but Dog is not going anywhere. Rob starts to walk inside and Dog taunts him by saying, “What are you going to get? A gun, felon?”

Over the course of the season, Dog will be hunting down names from “Most Wanted” lists with his wife, the late Beth Chapman, and his fierce team of hunters that Dog calls “The Dirty Dozen.” He’ll be working side-by-side with law enforcement agencies and will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down his most wanted fugitives and bring them to justice.

The synopsis for the Sept. 11 episode reads: “With their fugitive still at large in Hawaii, Dog and the team enlist Kaleo’s childhood friend to help with the hunt.” Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on WGN America.