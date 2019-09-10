Breaking News
'BIP': Connor Gets An Unexpected Surprise When He Leaves The Show After Caelynn Split

After getting dumped by Caelynn, Connor made the difficult decision to leave Paradise during the Sept. 10 episode. However, shortly afterward he got a surprise that might change his life forever!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes left Connor Saeli absolutely heartbroken when she dumped him to be with Dean Unglert during the Sept. 9 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Connor tried to move on with Revian Chang, the real person on his mind was Whitney Fransway, who he met earlier this season at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding. Connor was holding out hope that Whitney would show up in Paradise so he could pursue a relationship with her, but as the days winded down and she was nowhere to be seen, he made the difficult decision to leave on his own during the Sept. 10 episode.

“It’s hard when 90 percent of the people here have found a connection with someone and are pursuing that and I haven’t really found that,” Connor admitted. “Revian’s a cool girl, but I didn’t feel like I clicked with her, exactly. But at the wedding, I met Whitney. She’s gorgeous. We had a couple of good conversations. Honestly, I can’t stop thinking about her. Whitney is the only one that I’m super interested in. If she doesn’t come, I’ll probably just leave. I’m not here to get a friendship rose. I genuinely came here to find someone, to find love. If that’s not happening…I don’t want to be here.”

Luckily, Whitney was on the same page! “I’m going to Paradise to meet Connor!” she said in a confessional. “We had this amazing conversation at the wedding. I’m just excited to get there and I really want to explore and see if there’s something between us.” Unfortunately, she arrived just MOMENTS too late — Connor left JUST before her car arrived. “I’m just shocked and a little taken aback right now,” she said. “There really wasn’t a doubt in my mind that Connor was going to be on the beach and I’m just trying to figure out what to do.”

After everyone on the beach assured her that Connor was hoping that she would show up, Whitney decided to make a bold move and LEAVE to go find him at his hotel. “You never know — there’s so many couples who come out of Paradise,” She teased. “We met at a wedding this year and you never know what’s going to happen next year!”

Connor was absolutely shocked when he opened to find Whitney on the other side, and of course, he agreed to spend time with her. “I can’t believe this is happening!” he said, completely giddy. “All I wanted was for you to come down and go on a date, so this is the best.”

In his confessional, he also admitted that Whitney showing up helped him “believe in this whole journey and experience.” They sealed the deal with a sweet kiss on the balcony, and moved on to give their romance a shot away from the cameras. We’ll get an update on these two during the reunion show on Sept. 17!