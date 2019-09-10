Ariel Winter Reveals Toned Abs While Wearing Lacy White Top In Sexy Instagram Pic

Ariel Winter set Instagram on fire with her latest sexy photo, which features her wearing a plunging lacy crop top and showing off her toned stomach.

This might be Ariel Winter’s sexiest look yet! The actress took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to share a new photo of herself in a fairly revealing outfit, and she looks absolutely amazing. In the pic, she’s wearing high-waisted black pants, paired with a lingerie-style crop top. The lacy white top features a plunging neckline, so Ariel is revealing some cleavage. Meanwhile, it only comes down to above her belly button, so her abs are also on full display in the outfit. Ariel completed her look with her hair down and parted to the side, along with a pop of red lipstick.

Ariel has never been afraid to show skin in her outfits, and has been open about her support for body positivity for years. Earlier this year, she showed off a pretty drastic weight loss, and there was much speculation on social media that she had plastic surgery to achieve her new body. However, Ariel has been open about what helped her lose the weight — a change in the medication she takes. “For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” Ariel said in April. She added that she decided to stay on the meds because finding the right combination “is really long and difficult.”

However, when she continued to work super hard at the gym and with her diet without results, she knew she had to make a change. “I started the process again and was able to find a great combination of medication that works for me,” she explained. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism. That was very unexpected.”

Since then, she’s maintained her fabulous figure, and loves showing it off in various sexy looks. Earlier this week, she attended a film festival, where she wore a teeny little black dress…and we’re OBSESSED with the look! What will she grace our social media feeds with next!?