‘AGT’ Recap: Luke Islam, V. Unbeatable & More Fight For A Spot In The Season 14 Finals

The final round of the ‘AGT’ semi-finals has arrived. The next 11 acts performed in hopes of being one of the 5 acts who make it to the finals.

V. Unbeatable is the first act to perform during the second round of the AGT semi-finals and they do not disappoint. The Indian dance crew keeps us all on the edge of our seat with their incredible stunts throughout their routine. Their synchronicity has also never been better. All of the judges rave about the group and Simon Cowell is well aware that V. Unbeatable is “in it to win it.”

Luke Islam was born to be on the stage and he proves that once again with his rendition of “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman. His voice is just so incredible. All of the judges give him a standing ovation for his performance and Julianne urges people to vote for Luke because he deserves to be one of the 5 acts who make it to the finals.

Light artist Alex Dowis wows everyone once again with his incredible performance about the importance of rescue workers. “What you did was remarkable,” Simon tells Alex. Marcin Patrzalek returns to the stage after his near-elimination last week. He’s not letting this second chance go to waste. His performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” is electric. You can’t take your eyes off of him. Julianne raves over his “execellent” performance and the rest of the judges say nothing but good things.

Emanne Beasha’s semi-finals performance was pitch-perfect from start to finish. Seriously, how does this 10 year have a voice this powerful? Julianne is nearly speechless and calls the performance “profound.” Queen Latifah raves that Emanne is “unbelievable.”

Comedian Ryan Niemiller is more than ready for his semi-finals performance. He’s been waiting for this moment. Ryan brings the laughs once again. Howie, Simon, and the rest of the judges believe Ryan deserves to be in the season 14 finals, without a doubt. Voices of Service is the final performance of the night. The group of veterans stuns everyone with their most powerful vocal to date. Simon calls the performance “outstanding” and Queen Latifah is “blown away” by what she’s just witnessed. This recap is developing…