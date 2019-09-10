Amanda Bynes’ Hair Makeover: See Her Bright Pink Hair & Septum Ring In New Selfie

Amanda Bynes is pretty in pink! The actress made her epic return to Instagram by posting a picture of herself with bright pink hair and a septum ring.

Amanda Bynes, 33, has gone to the bright side! The She’s The Man actress traded in her signature blonde locks for a much punkier color, and she looks absolutely stunning! Amanda posted a cute picture of herself on her brand new Instagram account on Sept. 10 and showed off her new ‘do to her followers. She also debuted a brand new septum piercing, which looks both edgy and beautiful on the former Nickelodeon star. She finished her darling new look off by matching her lipstick to her hair, and captioned the photo with a simple kissy face emoji.

She also posted the photo to her Twitter account, and fans did not hold back their praises for her new look! “Omg queen you look so good!” one fan wrote, while another said, “Queen of pink hair.”

The Hairspray actress is rarely active on social media, so seeing Amanda post a picture of herself is quite the treat for fans everywhere! Her last post was on June 24, when she took to Twitter to announce that she graduated from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” she captioned a picture of herself and a friend in their cap and gowns. In the photo, Amanda was still rocking her long, platinum blonde hair, but it’s clear she can pull off any color!

This isn’t the first time Amanda has changed up her look, though. Although she generally sticks to various shades of blonde, ranging from natural highlights to platinum, in 2018, she sported a mid-length, dark brunette hairdo. She was seen out and about in 2014 with purple hair and in 2013, she donned a long, waist-length pastel turquoise wig with blunt bangs.