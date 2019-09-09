‘World Of Dance’: S-Rank Choreographer Reveals How He Prepped His Crew For The ‘Global Stage’

S-Rank choreographer Melvin TimTim is being recognized at the Emmys for his incredible routines on Season 2 of ‘World Of Dance!’

S-Rank absolutely slayed season 2 of World Of Dance, making it all the way to the finals, where they ultimately lost to The Lab. However, their choreographer and team director, Melvin TimTim, has been nominated for an Emmy for his efforts on the show! “I never thought out or had a plan as to when my career would start, I just always loved to dance, create, envision, and ‘do me.’ The doors opened for me and one thing led to another. I am so thankful,” the choreographer told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the Emmy Awards. The talented dancer ensured his crew upped their game week after week to make sure they continued to stay on top of the Upper Team division.

“As a director, choreographer, and perfectionist, I have high standards for material, picture, chemistry, and so on, so I make sure we are all on the same page in my direction,” Melvin explained. “It is important that they believe in my vision, because at the end of the day, it’s really a shared vision among all of us to be the best we possibly can.” S-Rank impressed World Of Dance judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough with their synchronized movement and unique steps. Melvin admitted he was incredibly excited about the opportunity to choreograph for the show, which has opened doors for many of its’ contestants.

“The uniqueness of a show like World Of Dance comes from the opportunity for any artist to share their craft and what their passions with the world,” he said. “With World of Dance specifically, the global aspect allows dancers of all ages from all over the world to compete and participate. It’s truly amazing, since a lot of other competition shows are national and not global. I think we all become better global citizens, learning about dance from different cultures and corners of the world.”

Be sure to tune into the Emmy Awards on FOX, September 22nd at 8 PM ET!