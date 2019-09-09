Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Bikini Top & Short Shorts At New York Fashion Week — See Pics

Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous when she showed off her six-pack abs & toned figure in a crochet bikini top with super short shorts at the Carolina Herrera show during NYFW on Sept. 9.

It’s no secret that Vanessa Hudgens, 30, has an insane figure and the actress showed off her tiny waist and six-pack abs when she sat front row at the Carolina Herrera Spring 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on Monday, September 9. Vanessa donned a black triangle crochet bralette which featured a plunging V-neckline, showing off major cleavage. She paired the bikini style top with the matching high-waisted black crochet and lace shorts, which were super tiny and short, showing off her long, lean legs. Vanessa’s abs were on full display in this ensemble, as the top was super short, meanwhile, her toned legs were the star of the show, as the hem of the shorts was super high up. She topped her look off with a black eyelet cropped jacket, which she draped off her shoulders, black strappy sandals, and a satin pink purse with a pearl hoop handle. As for her glam, Vanessa left her jet black hair down and parted in the middle, left in effortless beach waves, which is the hottest hair trend of the season.

Not only did Vanessa look fabulous in her outfit, Karlie Kloss, 27, was also in attendance, sitting in the front row rather than walking down the runway. Karlie opted to wear a bright red one-shoulder knit bodycon midi dress with one ruffled flutter sleeve. The dress hugged Karlie’s lean figure perfectly, while her tiny waist was cinched in with a thick brown leather belt that had braided tie strings. From the waist down, the dress was flowy, ending in a pleated hem, while Karlie topped her look off with a simple pair of black strappy heels and a small blue clutch.

The celebs have been loving short shorts this past week and everyone from Vanessa to Kristen Stewart has tried out the look recently. Kristen, 29, headed to a conference for her new film, Sebring, while at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. The actress opted to wear super short, black A.L.C. Isaac High-Waist Sailor Shorts which she paired with a black blazer, choosing to wear nothing underneath. Kristen topped her look off with a pair of black patent leather Dr. Martens Delphine Boots.

We loved Vanessa’s sexy outfit at NYFW and she looked amazing in her short shorts. You can click through the gallery above to see Vanessa, Kristen, and more celebs showing off their legs in short shorts.