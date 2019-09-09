Silver hair suits Tiny Harris well! The gorgeous singer posted new photos of her look on Instagram Sept. 8, and she looked so stunning while horseback riding and showing off the ‘do.

Tiny Harris may have just posted one of her fiercest Instagram photos ever! The 44-year-old shared a photo of herself on the back of a horse, but of course she made sure to look stylish and sexy while taking on the outdoor activity. In the pics, Tiny is rocking her new silver hair style, and she proudly showed it off by styling the bob in loose waves. She paired the ‘do with a red and black, animal print outfit, which hugged her figure perfectly. Of course, she was also fully glammed up for the shoot!

“You can mention my name worldwide and they gon’ say she’s a Ryder,” Tiny captioned the photo. She also posted videos of herself in action on the horse, proving she was totally comfortable with multitasking while on the saddle. She was joined by a group of girlfriends for the outing, and they looked like they had such a blast. Of course, fans flooded the comments section of the photo with complimentary messages. “Tiny, I think that you are one amazing woman,” someone wrote, while another added, “She is sooo damn cute.”

Tiny first debuted her silver hair in an Instagram post on Sept. 5. She attended the Black Music Honors with her husband, T.I., and looked absolutely stunning while pairing the ‘do with a black dress that featured sheer, embellished sleeves. Her bandmates from Xscape were also at the event.

Of couse, Tiny is always changing up her hairstyles, so it’s no telling how long this look will last. We love the silver, but we also can’t wait to see what she does next!