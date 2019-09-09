Scott Disick Gives Sofia Richie A Loving Look As She Stuns In Electric Cutout Jumpsuit & Sleek Updo

NYFW was the perfect date night setting for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie on Sept. 8, and he couldn’t take his eyes off of her as they stepped out in the Big Apple holding hands.

Sofia Richie has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm, and over the weekend, her boyfriend, Scott Disick, joined her in NYC for the occasion. The lovebirds were photographed heading to dinner amidst the craziness of Fashion Week on Sept. 8, and they looked stunning on their date night. Sofia definitely stood out in her colorful jumpsuit, which featured side cutout and hugged her toned figured perfectly. The ensemble featured wild patterns in bright colors, and she paired the bold look with even bolder orange/red heels.

Throughout Fashion Week, Sofia has been rocking longer extensions in her hair, and she showed them off during her night out with Scott by pulling her hair back into a long, sleek high ponytail. She completed her look with gold eye shadow and pink lip gloss, while her skin was tanned and glowing after fabulous summer. While the Kardashian family is usually a huge presence at NYFW, this year, Kendall Jenner was the only family member to hit up the shows (so far). Of course, Kendall is usually modeling in the fashion shows, but she’s been enjoying the event as a spectator this time around.

Luckily, Sofia and Scott are in town to hold things down for the clan! Sofia has become a staple at Kardashian family events in recent months, as she’s developed a friendly relationship with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, who is also the mother of his three children.

Sofia and Kourtney were not on great terms for the first year or so that the 21-year-old was dating Scott, but now, they go on vacations together and have no problem co-existing at family events. Sofia has also recently gotten very close with Kylie Jenner, and was even in attendance at the 22-year-old’s exclusive Kylie Skin girls’ trip earlier this summer.