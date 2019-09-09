Scott Disick Hangs Out With Adorable Son, Reign, 4, After Hitting NY Fashion Week With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick always makes sure he spends quality one on one time with each of his kids by Kourtney Kardashian. This time it was their youngest son Reign who got hid dad’s full attention in a sweet hang out.

Scott Disick has blossomed over the years from party boy to doting hands on dad with his three kids by ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40. His four-year-old son Reign had his dad’s ear in a sweet pic the 36-year-old shared to his Instagram on Sept. 9. The two are seen on an outdoor sofa and it looks like the little one has just emerged from the pool, as he’s wearing swim trunks and his hair is pulled back in a wet ponytail. Scott is looking at his son and listening intently as Reign is excitedly telling his dad something and using a hand gesture.

“Talk to me Reign,” Scott captioned the pic, where he’s seen looking ever so stylish in a crisp back short-sleeved buttoned down shirt with his sunglasses hanging off to the top button. He paired it with khakis and wore his perfectly groomed hair slicked back. Scott’s arm is sweetly stretched out across the sofa to hold on to his son’s back.

Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis for how precious the pic is. A woman named Geri commented “Absolutely adorable child” while a user named Chanel wrote, So precious ❤️.” “Your such a great dad. Reign is your mini me. ❤️,” one fan wrote. “He’s so freaking cute…the facial expressions and hand gestures,” another person wrote of Reign while a fan joked that the youngster was telling his Flip It Like Disick star dad, “Let me invest in real estate please.”

It’s unclear when the pic was taken, but it probably wasn’t today as Scott was in New York the night before on Sept. 8 where he took his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21, out to dinner amid the craziness of New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on Sept. 6. It’s unlikely they want to miss out on any of the stylish action, so the pic of Reign was probably a sweet moment Scott captured and saved in his phone to remind him of his kids when he’s away.