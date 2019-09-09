Kirsten Scott Revives Fierce Role Of Sherrie Christian In ‘Rock Of Ages’ 10th Anniversary Celebration

Are you ready to rock (again)!? Kirsten Scott spoke to HL about sliding on Sherrie Christian’s leather jacket in the 10th Anniversary Production of ‘Rock Of Ages.’

If you want to know what love is, now you have the chance to see Rock Of Ages once again! To celebrate the popular jukebox musical’s 10th anniversary, the show returned to NYC on the New World Stages with CJ Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie. “This role is just really special because Sherrie is this wide-eyed dreamer. I had been in NY for a couple of years since college since I had studied musical theater, and it’s bringing me back to my roots of first moving to the city with a suitcase and a head full of dreams,” Kirsten described in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “Getting to do this 8 times a week and remember that girl that moved here and just said, ‘It doesn’t matter, The odds are against me but I’m going to make this happen… it’s really refreshing and lovely to do this every night.”

Kirsten made her Broadway debut in Jersey Boys in 2005 in the Ensemble. She went on to play Young Phyllis in the DC production of Follies that eventually made its way to Broadway, and Jenny Hill in Big Fish. Now, she fills the shoes of Sherrie Christian, a small-town singer who moved to the big city to try and make it big; however, she’s lead into the arms of bad boy rocker Stacee Jaxx, and she ultimately is faced with intense heartbreak. “It literally feels like the rug has been pulled out from underneath her and they expel her from the bar and living through that moment every night, it’s a hard moment to do because it is so quick — she has no place to live, she has no job anymore and she has no friends,” Kirsten explained. “I feel like the audience can feel that empathy immediately and it humanizes her because she’s so happy go lucky. She skips through Act One like sunshine and rainbows.”

She continued, “We can walk through the world with such an open heart, and the first time someone throws a dagger at it, you start to put that armor on. You remember those moments that someone has taken something from you that that was so pure and innocent and it’s really raw.”

