Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Are ‘Happier Than Ever’ 1 Mo. After Reconciling

Despite going through a rough patch earlier this summer, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are back to being a happy couple. In fact, they’re doing better than ever, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Porsha Williams has found happiness once again! Although she briefly split from Dennis McKinley over the summer, the two are back together now and their relationship is thriving. “Porsha and Dennis are happier than ever and fully back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve had multiple conversations about their future and things are better than ever between the two of them. They’ve moved back in together and appear to be on the same page about everything. Porsha is really happy with the changes Dennis has made in the relationship, and things are so good, and they’re jumping back into wedding planning mode.”

The original date for Porsha and Dennis’ wedding was New Year’s Eve 2019, but our source did not say whether or not that is still the plan. Porsha and Dennis got engaged during the fall of 2018, after she found out she was pregnant with his child. They were blissfully in love when their daughter, Pilar Jhena, was born in March, but just a couple of months later, rumors of trouble in paradise started swirling. It was officially confirmed that the two had split by mid-June. At the beginning of August, though, Porsha was seen wearing her engagement ring again, and the two have slowly been getting their relationship back on track.

Porsha and Dennis’ split happened after rumors surfaced that he had cheated on her with WAGS Atlanta star, Sincerely Ward. However, Dennis publicly denied the cheating claims via his lawyer, and Sincerely also publicly stated that she had never even met the entrepreneur. Around this time, Porsha kept tight-lipped about what was going on, but did admit that things weren’t “perfect” with Dennis while speaking at an event. She still has yet to confirm the actual reason for the split.

After the reconciliation, Porsha admitted that she and Dennis are taking things “one day at a time” during an interview with Dish Nation. “We’re working on it,” she confirmed. Looks like things are back to normal now, though!