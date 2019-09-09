Pink’s Daughter Willow Sage, 8, Shaves Her Head In ‘Punk Rock’ New Look Just Like Mom — See Pics

Pink’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart, was all like, ‘no hair, don’t care’ when she got the coolest half-shaved haircut for the new school year! She’s never looked more like her rockstar mama.

Like mother, like daughter! Pink‘s eight-year-old girl, Willow Sage Hart, officially became the coolest kid in school when she partially shaved her head for a badass new cut. Willow totally made the undercut her own, but it’s very reminiscent of hairstyles her rockstar mama’s done in the past. Willow’s dad and Pink’s husband, former BMX star Carey Hart, shared a pic of Willow mid-haircut on Instagram, and captioned it with the sweetest message about his fearless daughter. See the pic of Willow’s transformation below, along with one of Pink rocking a similar style at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards as she accepted her Video Vanguard award.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” Carey wrote in the caption. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.” We stan a family that supports and uplifts their strong, independent daughters! She’s still in elementary school, but this isn’t even the first time that Willow’s rocked a wild and edgy hairstyle just like her mom. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer shared on Instagram this summer that she dyed Willow’s hair blue!

It’s not the bright, hot pink that inspired her mom’s name, but it was still ultra-cool.She posted photos of the dying process in solidarity with Jessica Simpson, actually, who faced criticism for letting her seven-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, dye the tips of her hair purple. She captioned the pic, “I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

Carey and Pink’s fans absolutely loved Willow’s new style. “I wish I was brave enough to do this,” one fan commented on Carey’s pic. “I LOVE IT! And I love you both for letting her find and be her own self. My hair was always ‘dictated’ by my mother and grandmother and I hated it and counted the days until I could make my own choices. She’s a beautiful girl,” sweetly wrote another.